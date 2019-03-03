Federal grand jury indicts man for carjacking 70-year-old victim

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury has indicted a Kansas man on carjacking and federal firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Michael D. Stumbaugh, 39, Wichita, Kan., was charged with one count of carjacking, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of carjacking.

The carjacking is alleged to have occurred Jan. 28, when Wichita police reported a man pointed a handgun at a 70-year-old driver in the 8000 block of East Dresden and stole a 2011 Ford F-150.

The indictment alleges that when Stumbaugh was taken into custody on Feb. 7 he possessed methamphetamine and a gun.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties Carjacking: Up to 15 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000. Unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of a carjacking and/or drug trafficking: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million.