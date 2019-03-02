Wanted Great Bend man captured by NE Kansas deputies

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have arrested a fugitive wanted in multiple Kansas counties.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, registered sex offender, Eric Paul Shoemaker, 43, Great Bend, was arrested at a Denison residence after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information that he was in the area.

Deputies approached a residence where Shoemaker was seen. He refused to come to the door. Deputies who communicated with Shoemaker at length were able to convince him to surrender peacefully.

Shoemaker had outstanding warrants in Barton, Pawnee, and Ford counties for failing to register as a sex offender, probation violations, and failing to appear on a domestic battery charge.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

He has a conviction for aggravated indecent liberties with a 15-year-old victim, according to the Kansas Public Offender Registry.