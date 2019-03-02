Saturday NIght and Sunday Weather

** Winter storm warning in effect through Noon Sunday Tonight Snow, mainly after 9pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Sunday Snow, mainly before 9am. Patchy blowing snow before 11am. High near 11. Wind chill values as low as -14. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night A chance of flurries after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -14. North wind 6 to 13 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -14. North northwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 4. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 22.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.