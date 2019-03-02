Police: 2 airlifted to Topeka hospital after shooting in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Just before 2:20 a.m. Saturday, the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd in Manhattan.

Two individuals were life-flighted to Stormont-Vail Topeka Hospital for injuries. Investigators were still on the scene and authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on this crime, is encouraged to contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips/353 or (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.