Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Public Hearing and Agenda Meeting

March 4, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

PUBLIC HEARING

This Public Hearing is for the purpose of seeking approval by the Commission of a loan of recaptured Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under the Economic Development category. Said recaptured funds have been deposited upon receipt of principal and interest payments from Dulaney Feedyard, an original CDBG grant/loan.

A specific project application to be discussed is for INA Alert, Inc. at 112 N. Main St., Ellinwood, Kansas. Loan proceeds will be used for the purchase of inventory. This project will be of primary benefit to low and moderate income persons. Five full-time equivalent jobs will be retained/created as a result of this loan. The total project cost is Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($400,000.00), with One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000.00) in funds being provided from the CDBG’s EDRLF. Oral and/or written comments will be recorded and become a part of the County CDBG Citizen Participation Plan.

Bob Wetmore, Great Plains Development, will provide details.

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Minutes of the Monday, February 25, 2019, Regular Meeting, are not available.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of February 19, 2019, and ending March 4, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be

heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVOLVING LOAN: INA Alert, Inc:

-INA Alert, Inc. at 112 N. Main St., Ellinwood, Kansas has made an application to receive

$100,000.00 in the form of an economic development revolving loan (EDLRF). Loan proceeds

will be used for the purchase of inventory, and will be of primary benefit to low and moderate

income persons as five full-time equivalent jobs will be retained/created as a result of this loan.

The total project cost is Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($400,000.00), with One Hundred

Thousand Dollars ($100,000.00) in funds being provided from the Community Development

Block Grant EDRLF. The EDRLF Committee has met and recommends approval of this loan.

Mr. Wetmore will present details.

B. PROCLAMATION 2019-03: Colon Cancer Awareness Month, March, 2019:

-During National Colon Cancer Awareness Month, County citizens are encouraged to get ageappropriate

screenings for colon cancer, be physically active, maintain a healthy weight, limit

alcohol consumption and refrain from smoking. Commissioner Jennifer Schartz and Sheriff

Brian Bellendir will provide details.

C. PROCLAMATION 2019-04: Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 4 – 8, 2019:

-Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 4-8, 2019, is a cooperative effort of the National

Weather Services and the Kansas Emergency Management Association. Barton County

Emergency Management would like to remind everyone to be prepared for the spring severe

weather season. The proposed Proclamation encourages individuals, businesses and

communities to plan and prepare for an emergency. Amy Miller, Emergency Manager, will

present details.

D. COUNTY ENGINEER: High Risk Rural Roads Project Programming Request at the

intersection of North Washington Avenue and North 30 Road and on Northwest 50 Road:

-The County Engineer submitted an application to the Kansas Department of Transportation

(KDOT) for High Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) funding to improve the traffic control signing at the

intersection of North Washington Avenue and North 30 Road and to widen a concrete drainage

box on Northwest 50 Road. KDOT has announced that Barton County was selected for a project

to make both improvements. The County is asked to approve a Project Programming Request in

order to proceed. If approved, 90% of the costs of design, construction and inspection will be

paid by KDOT using Federal funds, up to a maximum of $295,000.00 in Federal money. Barry

McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

E. RESOLUTION 2019-05: A Resolution Establishing Weight Limits for Certain Bridges

Maintained by Barton County and Rescinding Resolution 2018-19, Same, Adopted

December 17, 2018:

-Engineering load ratings have been performed on certain County-maintained bridges as required

by federal regulations with said regulations requiring that weight limit signs be installed at

bridges that cannot safely carry legally loaded trucks. Mr. McManaman has reviewed the load

ratings and determined that it is necessary that certain weight limit regulations be adopted. Mr.

McManaman will review the appropriate regulatory signs and signage locations as designated by

the proposed resolution.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled: MARCH 4, 2019

10:00 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the

Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room,

Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers.

11:00 a.m. – IAAO Conference – Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser

11:15 a.m. – Replacement of Election Equipment – Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Ms.

Zimmerman. Included will be a discussion of the Barton County Emergency Operations Plan.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

hours.

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.