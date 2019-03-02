Kansas man with 20 convictions jailed again after police chase

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on additional charges after a Thursday chase.

Just before 2p.m. Thursday police on patrol observed a stolen Honda Civic in the 1oo block of East Kincaid in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. During an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect later identified as 49-year-old Frank Burnett, 49, sped away from police.

The short vehicle pursuit ended in the dead-end street in the 200 block of South Wichita. Burnett fled from the car but officers chased him down as he boarded an Envision Bus in the company parking lot in the 2300 block of South Water. Officers located drugs, paraphernalia and a large knife in the area where Burnett was arrested.

He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on requested charges that included aggravated weapons violations, possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, evade and elude, other traffic violations and outstanding warrants, according to Davidson.

Burnett has over twenty convictions that include theft, burglary, assault, obstruction, aggravated battery, criminal damage and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.