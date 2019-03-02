Kansas man caught taking property from Westar Energy

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1a.m. Thursday, Westar Energy notified the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center of an individual attempting to steal items from their property located in the 5500 block of SE 2nd Street, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

Westar personnel provided dispatch with information on a maroon Ford F150 on their property that did not belong.

Shawnee County Sheriff Deputies arrived in the area and were able to locate a vehicle matching the description provided by Westar personnel near NE K-4 HWY and Seward Avenue. A generator, tools, and other items that belonged to Westar Energy were located in the truck.

Deputies took David W. Brooks, 53 of Topeka, into custody and transported him to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Burglary- non dwelling (Felony), Theft, Criminal Damage and other Traffic Charges, according to Stallbaumer.