Breast Friends support cancer fund and local patients

One local support group is going beyond its members and its mission to help area cancer patients. Last fall the Breast Friends Breast Cancer Support Group decided to hold a fundraiser and sold tickets for themed baskets. The proceeds raised from this fundraiser will be used to continue to help other cancer patients in need.

Recently the group presented a generous donation to the Golden Belt Community Foundation to benefit the Heartland Cancer Patient Care and Support Fund. “Our gift specifically will be used to provide additional financial assistance to persons in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties who are experiencing a financial hardship,” stated Debbie Finn, founding member of the group.

The Heartland Cancer Patient Care and Support Endowment Fund, a part of the Golden Belt Community Foundation, provides small grants to persons in Barton, Pawnee, Rush and Stafford County that are experiencing an unexpected financial hardship caused by cancer. In 2018, the fund assisted over 50 people with shelter, caregiving, nutrition, medical supplies and transportation needs.

“There continues to be a great need to assist individuals dealing with a current cancer diagnosis, and the associated financial hardship that often comes with treatment, such as increased travel, medications, and supplies,” said Christy Tustin, Executive Director. “Often times it becomes difficult to continue to pay for even basic necessities, such as housing and food for example, due to these extra costs.”

Anyone living in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, or Stafford county who has a current cancer diagnosis and who is experiencing a financial need may apply for assistance. For information on how to apply for a grant, please call the Golden Belt Community Foundation at (620) 792-3000.

Golden Belt Community Foundation

At over $22 million in total assets and more than 180 funds under management, the Golden Belt Community Foundation has been connecting people who care to causes that matter since 1996. Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors. GBCF serves the counties of Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford. For more information about Golden Belt Community Foundation, call (620) 792-3000 or visit their website at www.goldenbeltcf.org.