OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old woman injured in an Olathe apartment fire has died.

Alexandria Armstrong died Friday at a hospital where she had been taken in critical condition Thursday night after being pulled from the burning building.

Firefighters say the fire started in Armstrong’s apartment and appears to have been accidental. Investigators believe a damaged electrical cord ignited a couch and other nearby items.

No other injuries were reported.