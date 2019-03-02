2020 budget process for Great Bend underway

We are early in 2019 but work on the 2020 budget for the city of Great Bend is already well underway. City Clerk Shawna Schafer is going through the process for the third time since coming on board and says once again it will be a different process.

Shawna Schafer Audio

Schafer will begin meeting with department heads in May to go over their budget requests for not only 2020 but to look at five year spending plans in order to plan for the future. Schafer says the city remains in a strong fiscal position, a position that will become even stronger later this year.

Shawna Schafer Audio

June will be a busy month as the City Council will be hearing from the different community agencies that the city helps fund and then there is the audit report that must be completed. At the end of June, the city will receive the valuation report for the county that will let them know exactly how much money they will have to spend in the upcoming year.