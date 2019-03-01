Dateline – Claflin

Virgil L. Zink, 80, died February 28, 2019, at Ellsworth County Hospital. He was born August 25, 1938, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Joseph and Marie (Birzer) Zink. Virgil graduated from Bushton High School in 1956.

On June 4, 1960, he married Diane Rabenseifner at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Olmitz, Kansas.

A lifetime farmer and stockman, Virgil started farming at the age of 15 after the death of his father and was still farming at the age of 80.

He was a faithful husband and father, who loved sports especially watching his kids and grandkids. Virgil also loved western movies especially if they had John Wayne in them.

He was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church of Bushton and the Knights of Columbus, Council #1187 of Ellinwood.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diane Zink and children, Brian Zink and wife Jamie of Claflin, Joe Zink and wife Lora of Claflin, Laura Calvert and husband Tom of Kansas City, Missouri, Bart Zink of Bonner Springs, Kansas, and Carla Liebl and husband Todd of Claflin; sisters, Dolores Kaiser of Bushton, Bernice Barnes and husband Lawrence of Ellinwood, and Colette Bailey of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Lacey Steffan, Austin Zink and fiancée Danielle Carroll, Lindsey Colston and husband Dustin, Nathan Zink and wife Denise, Neil Zink and wife Renee, Nicole Koelsch and husband Matt, Natalie Bieberle and husband Taylor, Catherine, T.J., Jacqueline, and Matthew Calvert, Maryssa, Madyson, MaKalynn, and Maranda Zink, Corey, Adam and wife Gina, Evan, and Brett Liebl; and great grandchildren, Callie and Maxx Steffan, Weston Zink, Bella Zink, Wade Carroll, Lily Zink, Hartlyn Zink, Jacob Zink, Brynn Koelsch, Granger Zink, and one more baby due in June.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Anna Zink, 4 year old brother, Joseph Zink, and a grandson, Alec Zink.

Friends may call 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Rosary will be 6 p.m., Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 4th, 2019, celebrated by Father Rick Kotrba, all at Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Claflin Ambulance Services or Holy Name Cemetery Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.