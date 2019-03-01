Saturday Weather

Saturday A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Snow, mainly after 9pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 11pm. Low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -6. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of snow before noon. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -17. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. North wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.