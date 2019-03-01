Police arrest 3 suspects after gunshots that damaged Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have three suspects in custody.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a check shots call in the 1700 block of south Waco in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman who live in the block.

Both reported hearing gunshots, finding damage to their residence and seeing a gray Chevy Silverado leaving the area.

Officers quickly responded, observed a gray Silverado in the area and stopped the truck at Harry and Mead, according to Davidson. Police contacted 31-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Leal, 29-year-old Jairo Gonzales and 37-year-old Daniel Flores, all of Wichita. All three individuals were taken into custody without incident and booked into jail. Officers located two handguns and shell casings in the vehicle. Shell casings were also located in the street on Waco. Rodriguez-Leal was booked on charges of criminal discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm under the influence. Gonzales was booked on charges of driving with a suspended license and criminal discharge of a firearm. Flores was booked on a charge of criminal discharge of a firearm. There were no injuries, according to Davidson.