MANHATTAN —One person was injured in a fire Thursday in Manhattan.

Just before 4:30p.m., crews to the fire at a home in the 400 Block of South 16th Street, according to a media release. Upon arrival they found smoke coming from the back of the residence.

Crews extinguished the blaze in approximately five minutes. Riley County EMS transported one person to Via Christi for possible smoke inhalation.

Damage to the residence is estimated at $5,500. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.