NW Kansas teen flown to a hospital after head-on crash

TREGO COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Friday in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1991 Honda Accord driven by Clay Wolf, 17, Quinter, was eastbound on Old 40 near the Trego-Gove County line.

The Honda traveled left of center and struck a 1997 Chevy truck driven by Seth Wilds, 21, Collyer, head-on.

Wolf and Wilds were transported to the hospital in Quinter. Wolf was later flown to a hospital in Wichita.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.