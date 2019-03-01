Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Man shot, wounded outside Kansas elementary school

by

FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with police across the street from an elementary school in suburban Kansas City.

Law enforcement on the scene across from Highlands Elementary School image courtesy KCTV

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. Friday at a Fairway, Kansas, house that is located directly across the street from Highlands Elementary School in the Shawnee Mission School District. Video shows a man exiting the home and firing shots before officers shot him.

The school was on lockdown for what the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office described as a “firearms complaint” when gunfire erupted. Police weren’t returning phone messages about the man’s condition.