Man arrested for fatal shooting in Hays has a case pending in Reno County

RENO COUNTY – A 34-year-old man arrested in Hays Thursday for the shooting death of another man also has a case pending in Reno County.

Ryan Thompson is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon for reportedly having been found with a “Beretta Tomcat 32 Automatic” on Feb. 24, according to police.

The state also claims the weapon was stolen leading to a second charge of possession of stolen property.

He was scheduled to be in Reno County District Court Friday morning for the reading of the two charges, but Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan was told that he was being held in Ellis County for the fatal shooting.

Hays Police responding to a domestic disturbance call on Indian Trail Wednesday night found a 26-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. Thompson fled the scene but was apprehended with the help of officers in Ellis.

Thompson has previous convictions for burglary, aggravated endangerment of a child and drug charges.

On Friday, Judge Gilligan issued a bench warrant with a $10,000 bond to bring Thompson back to Reno County.