Great Bend Boys 4th, Girls 7th at State Bowling

The Great Bend Boys finished fourth while the Girls took seventh Thursday at the State Bowling Tournament at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.
Jordan Black led the way for the boys taking 8th with a 594 series while Paige Wagner was the lone top 20 bowler for the girls rolling a series of 529.
Boys Team Scores
1. Topeka Seaman 3127
2. Wichita Northwest 3109
3. DeSoto 3013
4. Great Bend 2938
Great Bend Results
Jordan Black 594
Alec Roberts 533
Blake Sheets 527
Cordell Stanley 521
Bryce Moore 505
Dalton Dicks 420
Girls Team Scores
1. Buhler 2889
2. Topeka Seaman 2828
3. Wichita Northwest 2828
7. Great Bend 2521
Great Bend Results
Paige Wagner 529
Alexis Fox 489
Sarah Mehlhaff 476
Shanaeia Mehlhaff 376
Kristy Wittig 364
Nichole Griffin 357