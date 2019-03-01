Great Bend Boys 4th, Girls 7th at State Bowling

The Great Bend Boys finished fourth while the Girls took seventh Thursday at the State Bowling Tournament at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.

Jordan Black led the way for the boys taking 8th with a 594 series while Paige Wagner was the lone top 20 bowler for the girls rolling a series of 529.

Boys Team Scores

1. Topeka Seaman 3127

2. Wichita Northwest 3109

3. DeSoto 3013

4. Great Bend 2938

Great Bend Results

Jordan Black 594

Alec Roberts 533

Blake Sheets 527

Cordell Stanley 521

Bryce Moore 505

Dalton Dicks 420

Girls Team Scores

1. Buhler 2889

2. Topeka Seaman 2828

3. Wichita Northwest 2828

7. Great Bend 2521

Great Bend Results

Paige Wagner 529

Alexis Fox 489

Sarah Mehlhaff 476

Shanaeia Mehlhaff 376

Kristy Wittig 364

Nichole Griffin 357