Friday Sports Headlines

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 20 points and hit a jumper at the buzzer as Wichita State erased a 10-point deficit and beat Connecticut 65-63. UConn’s Alterique Gilbert scored on back-to-back 3-pointers inside the final minute that tied the game at 63. Haynes-Jones took an inbounds pass with 6.4 seconds to go, dribbled the floor and sealed it with an off-balance shot from the corner.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Yadier Molina is likely two weeks from an exhibition game appearance at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals as the nine-time All-Star recovers from left knee surgery. The 36-year-old started limited catching of bullpen sessions and took batting practice. Molina will appear in games at first as a designated hitter, and manager Mike Shildt is targeting a March 14 game against the New York Mets as Molina’s first behind the plate. Molina is the only catcher on the Cardinals’ 40-man roster.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 is going into March without 14-time defending champion Kansas on top. The Jayhawks still have a chance to extend their title streak. But they are a game behind co-leaders Texas Tech and Kansas State with three regular-season games left. There are no more head-to-head games against that trio. They all split their two-game sets. Texas Tech has a six-game winning streak, including a 29-point home win over Kansas.

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor plays at Kansas State to headline Big 12 play. The Wildcats will win a share of the league title if they win out, despite falling at Kansas on Monday night. Baylor will be looking to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, and beating K-State in Manhattan would go a long way in achieving that goal.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending multiyear prison sentences for three men convicted of fraud for channeling secret payments to the families of top-tier basketball recruits to influence where the players went to school. Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for funneling recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State.

NEW YORK (AP) — It looks like slugger Bryce Harper will join a new team this year. A person familiar with the negotiations says Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history. A 26-year-old All-Star outfielder, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

UNDATED (AP) — Jason Witten is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Dallas Cowboys after one season as a television analyst. The Cowboys have announced that the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end had agreed to a one-year contract. When he retired last May to become the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football,” Witten shared the club record with three others at 15 seasons with Dallas.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) —New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in a Florida case. The 77-year-old Kraft is requesting a non-jury trial. Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas.

Thursday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Gonzaga 86 Pacific 66

Final (9) Michigan 82 Nebraska 53

Final (24) Wofford 80 Chattanooga 54

Final California 76 (25) Washington 73

Friday Schedule

(21) Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) 8:00 p.m

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 122 Minnesota 115

Final Orlando 103 Golden State 96

Final Cleveland 125 N-Y Knicks 118

Final Houston 121 Miami 118

Final Philadelphia 108 Oklahoma City 104

Final Utah 111 Denver 104

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Pittsburgh 6

Final Baltimore 5 Philadelphia 5

Final Boston 13 Washington 5

Final Detroit 7 Atlanta 6

Final Houston 7 Miami 5

Final Philadelphia 11 Toronto 5

Final Kansas City 3 San Diego 2

Final Oakland 10 Chi Cubs 3

Final Arizona 10 Cleveland 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 8 Chi White Sox 3

Final Texas 10 L-A Angels 6

Final Tampa Bay 1 Minnesota 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 3 St. Louis 2

Final Milwaukee 10 Cincinnati 8

Final Colorado 7 L-A Dodgers 7

Final San Francisco 6 Milwaukee 2