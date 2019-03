EXTENSION AGENT, 4-H Youth Development opportunity in the Cottonwood District. Primary office located in Great Bend, KS, with other office in Hays, KS. See www.ksre.ksu.edu/jobs for responsibilities, qualifications, and application procedure. Application Deadline is 3/12/19. K-State Research and Extension is an Equal Opportunity Employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans. Background Check Required.

