Court affirms ruling in trial of man convicted in Salina girl’s murder

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a Saline County District Court ruling from August 2016 that denied Andrew Woodring’s efforts to withdraw his plea in the death of 17-year-old Allie Saum.

According to a media release from court, Woodring was a participant in a vehicular shooting that resulted in the death of Saum in May 2015. According to information from the Kansas Supreme Court document, the state charged him with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, or, in the alternative, felony murder; one count of attempted first-degree premeditated murder; one count of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle; one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery; and one count of interference with law enforcement.

Woodring, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult. At that time, it was alleged he provided and drove the car used in the shooting and that he also contacted the shooter and suggested that he bring a gun with him on the drive.

On April 18, 2016, Woodring entered into an agreement to plead no contest to felony murder in exchange for the state’s agreement to dismiss other charges, the Kansas Supreme Court document states.

Then on June 6, 2016, Woodring filed a motion to withdraw his plea. On August 10, 2016, Saline County District Judge Rene Young denied the motion. Woodring was sentenced to a term of life imprisonment with a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years before he would be eligible for parole, the Kansas Supreme Court document states.

In the decision released Friday, Kansas Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen, writing for a unanimous supreme court, affirmed the district court, noting that the facts supported guilt under an aiding and abetting theory and the mere existence of time pressure for deciding whether to go to trial is not necessarily so coercive as to compel a court to allow a defendant to withdraw a plea.