Cop Shop (2/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/28)
Fire
At 2:57 p.m. a fire was reported at 214 SW 40 Avenue.
Theft
At 6:19 p.m. a theft was reported at 550 NW 190 Road in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/28)
Sick Person
At 12 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 403 Buckeye Street.
Theft
At 9:09 a.m. a theft was reported at 3620 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 3209 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 1:23 p.m. Gabriel Acosta was arrested at 1806 12th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 3:07 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2808 Washington Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 3:53 p.m. a burglary was reported at 5942 Eisenhower Ct Apt A.
Warrant Arrest
At 9:40 p.m. an officer arrested Theodore Daniels at 811 Grant Street on a Hoisington Municipal Court warrant.