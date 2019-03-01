Cop Shop (2/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/28)

Fire

At 2:57 p.m. a fire was reported at 214 SW 40 Avenue.

Theft

At 6:19 p.m. a theft was reported at 550 NW 190 Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/28)

Sick Person

At 12 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 403 Buckeye Street.

Theft

At 9:09 a.m. a theft was reported at 3620 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 3209 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:23 p.m. Gabriel Acosta was arrested at 1806 12th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:07 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2808 Washington Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:53 p.m. a burglary was reported at 5942 Eisenhower Ct Apt A.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:40 p.m. an officer arrested Theodore Daniels at 811 Grant Street on a Hoisington Municipal Court warrant.