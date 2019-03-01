Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/28)

BOOKED: Sasha Kirksey on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court.

BOOKED: Gabriel Acosta III of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $702.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Theodore Daniels on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for FTA with a bond set in the amount of $185 cash only.

RELEASED: William Fields of Ellinwood on BCDC warrants after he was ordered release by the District Court.

RELEASED: Gerald Martin to DOC for transport for prison.

RELEASED: Shannon Ybarra of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $487.50 cash only after receiving order of release on both cases.

RELEASED: Alisha Myers to Corrections.

RELEASED: Justin Smokes on cases by order of the court.

RELEASED: Sasha Kirksey on a Great Bend Municipal warrant for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Colby Hopkins of Great Bend after receiving an OR bond.

RELEASED: Dakota Gray of Great Bend after warrant was withdrawn.

RELEASED: Jennifer Gunter of Wichita on a BTDC warrant for theft after posting a n OR bond of $2,500.

RELEASED: Johnny Sublett of Kansas City for BTDC case for failure to appear after being released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Gabriel Acosta on GBMC warrant for contempt after posting a cash only bond in the amount of $702.50.

RELEASED: Theodore Daniels on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for FTA after posting a $185 cash bond.