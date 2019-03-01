Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/28)

BOOKED: Sasha Kirksey on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court.
BOOKED: Gabriel Acosta III of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $702.50 cash only.
BOOKED: Theodore Daniels on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for FTA with a bond set in the amount of $185 cash only.
RELEASED: William Fields of Ellinwood on BCDC warrants after he was ordered release by the District Court.
RELEASED: Gerald Martin to DOC for transport for prison.
RELEASED: Shannon Ybarra of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $487.50 cash only after receiving order of release on both cases.
RELEASED: Alisha Myers to Corrections.
RELEASED: Justin Smokes on cases by order of the court.
RELEASED: Sasha Kirksey on a Great Bend Municipal warrant for contempt of court.
RELEASED: Colby Hopkins of Great Bend after receiving an OR bond.
RELEASED: Dakota Gray of Great Bend after warrant was withdrawn.
RELEASED: Jennifer Gunter of Wichita on a BTDC warrant for theft after posting a n OR bond of $2,500.
RELEASED: Johnny Sublett of Kansas City for BTDC case for failure to appear after being released by order of the court.
RELEASED: Gabriel Acosta on GBMC warrant for contempt after posting a cash only bond in the amount of $702.50.
RELEASED: Theodore Daniels on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for FTA after posting a $185 cash bond.