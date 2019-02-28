Taxi driver sentenced for fatal DUI crash that killed Kansas man

POLK COUNTY Iowa – A cab driver convicted of vehicular homicide for a crash that killed one Kansas man and injured another has been sentenced to 17-years in prison.

According to the Polk County Attorney the sentence for 31-year-old Mohamed Diriye of Des Moines, includes 10-years for vehicular homicide by reckless driving, 5-years for serious injury by reckless driving and 2-years for 0perating a vehicle while intoxicated. This was his second OWI conviction, according to the county attorney.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. January 19, 2017 when the cab ran off a road into a ravine.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported 49-year-old Shawn Koltiska, of Augusta, Kansas, died in the crash. Another passenger 48-year-old Joseph Foster, of Garden Plain, Kansas was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Diriye was also treated and released.