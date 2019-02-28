Records: Only 1 of 3 suspects in Christmas murder of Kan. woman still in custody

GEARY COUNTY —Charges have been dismissed against two of the three men initially accused in the case involving the Christmas time shooting death of Jenna Schafer, 31, and her unborn baby in Junction City.

A charge of capital murder against Mashaun Jay Baker, 33, Junction City, has been dismissed, according to Geary County District Court records.

A probable cause allegation of conspiracy to commit capital murder against 37-year-old Jeremiah Joseph Grubb has also been dismissed.

Dion Jamel Green, 33, Junction CIty, still faces two counts of capital murder. According to an earlier news release on or between December 24th and 25th Green was accused of killing Schafer with premeditation by a gunshot wound.

A status check or motion hearing is scheduled in District Court for Green on April 11th. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in his case on August 14th.