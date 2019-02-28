Principal Blevins to transfer from Riley to Eisenhower School

With Eisenhower Elementary School Principal Laurie Harwood resigning this year, there was going to be a hole left in a key administration position for USD 428 in Great Bend.

Superintendent Khris Thexton says it did not take long for interested applicants to come forward to apply for the job. With eight applicants applying for the Eisenhower principal position, the district decided to hire from within as Riley Elementary School Principal JoAnn Blevins was chosen to transfer over to Eisenhower next school year.

Khris Thexton Audio

Blevins started her career with USD 428 in 1999 as a teacher and has been the Riley principal since 2011.

Thexton says the applicants that applied for the Eisenhower gig will be given notice about the soon-to-be open Riley position after Blevins transfers schools.