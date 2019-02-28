Police make second arrest in fatal Kan. health club parking lot shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made a second arrest.

Just after 8:30p.m. February 6, police were dispatched to a shooting call at the Genesis Health Club parking lot in the 3700 Block of East 13th Street North, according to officer Paul Cruz.

A citizen discovered an injured victim and provided aid until EMS arrived. EMS pronounced the victim dead just before 9p.m., according to Cruz.

Investigators determined the victim identified as 22-year-old Lorenzo Wade of Wichita died from several gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday night police arrested 20-year-old Ashantis Bledsoe and booked him on requested charges of first degree criminal homicide, according to Police Captain Brent Allred.

Police believe drugs were involved and that the suspects and victim were known to each other.

On Tuesday night, police arrested 25-year-old Tanner Mora on a charge of first-degree murder, according Allred. They are the only two suspects believed to have been involved. Police were expected to present the case to the district attorney Thursday afternoon.

