Oklahoma St. looks to knock off No. 15 Kansas

No. 15 Kansas (21-7, 10-5) vs. Oklahoma State (10-18, 3-12)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kansas looks to give Oklahoma State its sixth straight loss to ranked opponents. Oklahoma State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 19 LSU Tigers 90-77 on Nov. 25, 2018. Kansas beat Kansas State by 15 at home on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oklahoma State’s Cameron McGriff has averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Lindy Waters III has put up 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Jayhawks, Dedric Lawson has averaged 19 points and 10.3 rebounds while Devon Dotson has put up 12.1 points.

DOMINANT DEDRIC: Lawson has connected on 34.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jayhawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has 35 assists on 64 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Kansas has assists on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big 12 teams. The Cowboys have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.