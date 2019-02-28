KHP: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after semi collides with El Camino

GREENWOOD COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after noon Thursday in Greenwood County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1968 Chevy El Camino driven by Terrence Joseph Lucas, 53, Eucha, OK., was northbound on Kansas 99 three miles east of Eureka.

The driver failed to yield at the intersection of U.S. 54. An eastbound semi driven by Dusty Lane Booth, 64, Eureka, struck the Chevy.

Lucas and Booth were transported to the Greenwood County Hospital where Lucas died. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.