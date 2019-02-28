Hays Police look for suspect in fatal shooting

ELLIS COUNTY —The Hays Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night that resulted in the death of a Hays resident.

According to a media release from police, just after 10 p.m. police received a 911 call of a possible domestic disturbance involving a gun in the 2700 block of Indian Trail.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 26-year-old male that had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ellis County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Unit responded to assist with processing the scene.

Ryan Paul Thompson has been identified as being involved in a physical altercation just prior to the shooting. Thompson fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival and has not been located. The Hays Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating Thompson, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Please call (785) 625-1030 if you have any information relating to this incident.

Thompson is described as 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, bald with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie stocking cap, black t-shirt, and black sweat pants.

Thompson has previous convictions for burglary, aggravated endangerment of a child and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Police have not released the name victim to allow for notification of family members.