Great Bend Police warn citizens of telephone scam

The City of Great Bend Police Department would like the public to be aware of a telephone scam that is currently being perpetrated.

Citizens have reported receiving calls that appear to originate from the Great Bend Police Department. The callers are posing as law enforcement officials. They tell the person answering that their family member has been arrested, and that they need to arrange for bail. This is a hoax. The Great Bend Police Department will never contact you in this manner. Please do not send money.

Anyone receiving such calls may report it to the police department, by calling 620-793-4120.