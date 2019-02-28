Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 37. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 10pm. Low around 4. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Patchy blowing snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12. Blustery.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 30.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.