Cop Shop (2/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/27)

Overdose / Poisoning

At 12:37 a.m. an overdose / poisoning was reported at 630 Cheyenne View Dr.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/27)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:21 a.m. an accident was reported at 2207 27th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:15 a.m. Jorden Trevino was arrested at 1036 Van Buren Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 1315 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:40 p.m. Santia Henderson was arrested at 1806 12th Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 5:31 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 90.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:50 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 8701 6th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:23 p.m. Kenneth Wood was arrested at 1110 Morphy Street Apt 3.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:35 p.m. an accident was reported at Harding Street & Lakin Avenue.