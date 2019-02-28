Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/27)

BOOKED: Jordan Trevino of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Tre Fiesterman of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt, bond set at $487 cash or 25 days. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $47.50 cash or 29 days in jail.

BOOKED: Jennifer Gunter of Wichita on a Barton County District Court warrant for theft, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Santia Henderson for Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation with $602.31 cash only bond. Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation, $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Clark on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Garret Mallow of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $750 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation bond set at $1,700 cash only.

RELEASED: Tre Fiesterman of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt x2 after posting both cash bonds through Great Bend Police Department.

RELEASED: Sasha Kirksy of Wichita after posting bond.

RELEASED: Jamie Moore of Great Bend for BCDC case for possession of stolen property, no insurance, driving while suspended, possession of stolen property after time served.