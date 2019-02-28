47-year-old Kan. man charged after found with teen in Colorado motel

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 47-year-old man who was arrested with a former 14-year-old cast member from a Topeka community theater production is facing three charges.

Shawnee County District Court records show Michael Fitzgerald, of Topeka, was charged Wednesday with indecent liberties with a child, indecent solicitation of a child and electronic solicitation.

The girl was reported missing Jan. 22. She was found two days later with Fitzgerald at a hotel in Cortez, Colorado.

The two both performed in the Topeka Civil Theatre production of “Elf: The Musical” before they went missing.

Fitzgerald remains in custody on $250,000 bond.