Wednesday Sports Headlines

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — All-Star right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $68 million, four-year contract covering 2020-23, raising his pay to $75.5 million over the next five seasons. The 30-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. Corbin returned from three seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan’s Central League and tied for the NL lead in wins last year, going 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 32 points, making 13 of 15 shots, and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 2 UConn to an 84-47 victory over Wichita State. The Huskies were missing coach Geno Auriemma for the second straight game because of a stomach virus.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jamie Dixon and his team came to Morgantown needing to take care of business. The Horned Frogs failed, falling to West Virginia 104-96 in a triple-overtime thriller behind standout performances from Derek Culver and Jordan McCabe on Tuesday night to soften their bubble.

National Headlines

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have announced an eight-year contract agreement with All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who hit 38 home runs last season to lead the National League for the third time in four years. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the deal is worth $260 million and includes an opt-out clause for Arenado after three years. The 27-year-old Arenado has been an All-Star and a top-10 MVP selection each of the last four seasons, and has won a Gold Glove each of his six big league seasons.

UNDATED (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the fourth time the troubled player has been banned by the league. The suspension comes about seven months after Gregory was reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell following a lengthy process aimed at reviving his career. Gregory had his best year in 2018, posting career highs with six sacks and 14 games.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould, who will make about $5 million this season. Gould has been the NFL’s most accurate kicker during his two seasons with San Francisco and could have been a target to return to the Bears if he hit the open market. Chicago is planning to release kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a field goal off the left upright and crossbar in the closing seconds of a 16-15 wild-card loss to Philadelphia.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL’s competition committee discussed the league’s replay system during its annual meeting in Indianapolis but reached no consensus on possible changes. Giants owner John Mara told a handful of reporters he didn’t sense a “lot of support” among committee members for an overhaul to the system. While the sentiment could change between now and next month’s owner’s meetings in Phoenix, Mara is skeptical any significant proposal will be passed.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (20) Virginia Tech 77 (3) Duke 72

Final (4) Kentucky 70 Arkansas 66

Final (5) North Carolina 93 Syracuse 85

Final (13) LSU 66 Texas A&M 55

Final 2OT Indiana 75 (19) Wisconsin 73

Final (21) Buffalo 77 Akron 64

Final Ohio St. 90 (22) Iowa 70

Wednesday Schedule

Georgia Tech at (2) Virginia 7:00 p.m.

(7) Tennessee at Mississippi 7:00 p.m.

(8) Houston at East Carolina 7:00 p.m.

(10) Marquette at Villanova 9:00 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at (11) Texas Tech 7:00 p.m.

UNLV at (12) Nevada 11:00 p.m.

Illinois at (14) Purdue 8:30 p.m.

(17) Maryland at Penn St. 6:30 p.m.

(23) Cincinnati at SMU 9:00 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final N-Y Knicks 108 Orlando 103

Final Toronto 118 Boston 95

Final Denver 121 Oklahoma City 112

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 6 Pittsburgh 5

Final Miami 3 Houston 0

Final Detroit 14 N-Y Mets 4

Final Kansas City 8 L-A Dodgers 2

Final Cleveland 5 Colorado 3

Philadelphia at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m., canceled

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 11 Baltimore 5, 8 Innings

Final Chi White Sox 9 Kansas City 7

Final L-A Angels 17 Oakland 5

Final Texas 4 Seattle 4

Boston at Toronto 1:07 p.m., canceled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Washington 1

Final Atlanta 4 N-Y Mets 3

Final Arizona 5 Chi Cubs 4

Final San Francisco 4 Cincinnati 3

Final San Diego 3 Milwaukee 1