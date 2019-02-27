US Marshals recover 3 endangered children, arrest couple in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and have made an arrest.

On Wednesday, the US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrested Jeffrey Gilseth 32, and Maria Gilseth, 32. The couple was wanted in Killeen, TX on charges of Interference with Child Custody and Unlawful Restraint, according to United States Marshal Ronald Miller.

On February 21, arrest warrants were issued in Texas for the married couple after they took their three children unlawfully and fled a supervised visitation with the children.

The children were previously ordered removed from the couple’s custody and were court-ordered to reside with other adult relatives. The USMS adopted the case and began a fugitive investigation.

The couple’s vehicle was spotted in Riley County, Kansas by the Fugitive Task Force and officers surveilled and followed the vehicle until it arrived at a safe place to coordinate the arrest.

Shortly before 1:00p.m, the vehicle was blocked in by officers at the I-70 East Turnpike Toll Gate in Topeka and both subjects were taken into custody without incident.

The three minor children case were also recovered safely.

Jeffrey Gilseth and Maria Gilseth were booked into the Shawnee County Jail awaiting extradition back to Texas. The children were taken to a Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center for processing.

The Riley County Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the arrests.