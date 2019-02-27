Thursday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor plays at Kansas State to headline Big 12 play. The Wildcats will win a share of the league title if they win out, despite falling at Kansas on Monday night. Baylor will be looking to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, and beating K-State in Manhattan would go a long way in achieving that goal.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davide Moretti had 20 points and No. 11 Texas Tech escaped with an 84-80 overtime win over Oklahoma State to move into a share of the Big 12 lead. Jarrett Culver had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders. They are now tied with Kansas State atop the Big 12. Texas Tech blew a 14-point lead in the second half against a team at the bottom of the conference standings.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Mario Kegler scored 24 points, including a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining in overtime, and Baylor rallied from 19 down in the second half to beat Texas 84-83. The Bears (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) trailed by as many as six in overtime but had a final chance after Jaxson Hayes was called for traveling with seven seconds to go.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Catcher Matt Wieters has agreed to a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. If added to the 40-man roster, the 32-year-old would get a one-year contract calling for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues. A four-time All-Star with Baltimore from 2009-16, Wieters will compete with Francisco Pena for the backup job behind Yadier Molina. He spent the past two seasons with Washington.

National Headlines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says the team will not use its franchise tag on Nick Foles and instead will let him become a free agent. Roseman says the decision came after Foles expressed his desire to become a starter during a recent meeting. Foles was Carson Wentz’s backup each of the past two seasons but finished both seasons as the starter, winning the Super Bowl MVP award last year and guiding the Eagles to a loss in the wild-card round.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league players and management appear headed to early labor negotiations. The talks could lead to significant economic changes in the collective bargaining agreement and possibly a new deal past the current expiration of December 2021. Management backed off its desire for a pitch clock this year in a proposal to the players’ association on Tuesday, putting off most on-field changes to 2020 at the earliest.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook has posted on Instagram he intends to transfer after he graduates in May a move that would make him immediately eligible to play. Hornibrook started 32 games for the Badgers and ranks third in school history with 47 touchdown passes and fifth with 5,438 yards passing. He missed four games last season with a concussion and passed for 1,532 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Virginia 81 Georgia Tech 51

Final (7) Tennessee 73 Mississippi 71

Final (8) Houston 99 East Carolina 65

Final Villanova 67 (10) Marquette 61

Final OT (11) Texas Tech 84 Oklahoma St. 80

Final (12) Nevada 89 UNLV 73

Final (14) Purdue 73 Illinois 56

Final Penn St. 78 (17) Maryland 61

Final (23) Cincinnati 52 SMU 49

Thursday Schedule

(1) Gonzaga at Pacific 11:00 p.m.

Nebraska at (9) Michigan 7:00 p.m.

(24) Wofford at Chattanooga 7:00 p.m.

(25) Washington at California 11:00 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Houston 118 Charlotte 113

Final Washington 125 Brooklyn 116

Final OT Atlanta 131 Minnesota 123

Final Miami 126 Golden State 125

Final Portland 97 Boston 92

Final Chicago 109 Memphis 107

Final San Antonio 105 Detroit 93

Final Dallas 110 Indiana 101

Final Utah 111 L.A. Clippers 105

Final OT Milwaukee 141 Sacramento 140

Final L.A. Lakers 125 New Orleans 119

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 4 Philadelphia 2, 8 Innings

Final Washington 14 Houston 8

Final Toronto 2 Pittsburgh 1

Final San Francisco 15 Kansas City 2

Final Chi Cubs 9 Texas 5

Final Cleveland 6 Milwaukee 1

Final Cincinnati 11 Chi White Sox 4

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Oakland 3

Final L-A Angels 9 Colorado 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 10 N-Y Yankees 4, 6 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4

Final Baltimore 7 Boston 6

Final Cleveland 6 Seattle 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 4 St. Louis 0

Final N-Y Mets 14 Miami 6

Final Arizona 5 San Diego 5