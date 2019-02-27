Sandy and Heath named Academic All-Americans by the National Speech & Debate Association

The Great Bend High School Forensics and Debate Team is proud to celebrate National Speech and Debate Education Day on March 1, 2019.

National Speech and Debate Education Day was created by the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) Honor Society to recognize and celebrate the positive impact of speech and debate activities on students, schools, and communities. The NSDA is the largest, interscholastic organization of students in the United States. For 90 years, it has empowered its members to become engaged citizens, skilled professionals, and honorable leaders in our society.

On March 1, 2019, there will be more than 1.5 million speech and debate alumni celebrating speech and debate education nationwide.

Kim Heath, Panther debate and forensics coach, said that “National Speech and Debate Education day is a wonderful opportunity to recognize our students for what they are doing and to thank the community for the support that they have given.”

As part of this event, the GBHS Forensics team would like to recognize their latest National Speech and Debate Association Academic All-Americans. Only one percent of NSDA member students will receive this prestigious award. This distinguished award recognizes students who have completed at least five semesters of high school, earned at least 750 merit points in their Honor Society, achieved rigorous academic criteria, and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.

Our school would like to announce that Patrick Heath and Bayle Sandy have been selected for this achievement.

“I am so proud of Patrick and Bayle,” said Heath, “Not only are they being named Academic All-Americans, but they are also achieving this recognition during their junior year. This spotlights their high level of commitment to this activity and to their team.”

Heath continued, “Both Patrick and Bayle were fortunate enough to have retired debate and forensics coach, Barbara Watson, during their first two years of high school. Mrs. Watson was an outstanding educator who helped her students be very successful in their debate and forensic competitions for many years at Great Bend High School. This winning tradition continues through students like Patrick and Bayle.”

High school speech activities teach students the soft skills that we hear over and over again from businesses that they need in their employees.

Patrick Heath shared that “Not only has debate and forensics helped me in public speaking, theater, and argumentation, but it has transformed my ability to organize and my work ethic. . . .These skills, and the many others I have learned along the way, have changed my life forever. I thank my coaches and the National Speech & Debate Association for giving me the opportunity to gain abilities that I will use for the rest of my life.”

“Speech and debate changes lives,” said J. Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the National Speech & Debate Association. “From increased attendance to higher test scores and a rise in college acceptance, speech and debate prepares young people for college, the work force, and beyond.”

Bayle Sandy summed up the power of this activity best when she noted, “Speech and debate have changed my life and expanded my horizons by teaching me to constantly test my limits, to never give up on myself, and inspire others around me. These lessons, along with many others, have prepared me for any challenge I might face even when it is not in a classroom.”

From local celebrations, to the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C., the educational value of speech and debate will be celebrated near and far on March 1, 2019. In addition to special events and programs, thousands will share personal stories of how speech and debate changed their life on social media using the hashtag #WeAreSpeechAndDebate.

The GBHS Panther forensics team will be competing at Moundridge Saturday, March 2.