Police: Kansas man wounded in weekend shooting has died

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and and reported Wednesday the victim had died.

Just after 5a.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1100 Block of South Fern in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

Officers found a victim identified as 27-year-old Hector Ortega in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Captain Brent Allred. EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries. Police learned Tuesday night, Ortega died from his injuries, according to Allred.

Investigators have learned that Ortega had arrived and parked the vehicle on South Fern. There was an argument in the street and Ortega was shot one time, according to Allred.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.