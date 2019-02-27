Update Police: Reported attempted Kansas child abduction fabricated

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have investigated a report of an attempted child abduction with a firearm within the city of Saint Mary’s. Kansas.

On Monday, Saint Marys Police investigated a reported child abduction which was said to have occurred in the area of US Highway 24 and Grand Ave. Given apparently credible information at the time, and airing on the side of caution, the police department immediately issued a statement with the information given by the child victim.

The subsequent investigation involved several neighborhood sweeps by officers who thoroughly searched the area the child was reported to have been taken. It also involved interviews with neighbors in that area, and the review of hours of video surveillance from local businesses. Several tips were also followed up upon and evidence processed in an effort to identify a potential suspect or corroborate the victim’s report. Neighbors who lived and worked in the area of the reported abduction, who would have been present to witness the incident, did not see the reported incident take place. This was further corroborated by video surveillance footage from local businesses. As the canvass continued, it was also apparent the crime scene as reported by the child did not match his report of the incident. Saint Mary’s Police met with the family of the child and presented their findings. The family spoke with their child at which point the child admitted the incident had been fabricated. The child had not been in any danger by an armed suspect nor was any attempt made at abducting him. The child is safe. Authorities have not identified the child. —————–

The incident is reported to have occurred between 3:40 and 4:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Highway 24 and Grand Avenue, according to a social media report from Saint Mary’s Police.

The victim reported he was approached by a possible red 2002-2005 Ford Explorer, lower tan trim, Dent on driver’s side rear door, and Scratches down the driver’s side.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle; a Black Male, approx 40-50 years old, 5-foot-4, Medium Build, Long hair, Devil/Demon tattoo on right forearm, Black coat, Black pants, No facial hair and Red Bandanna around his neck, reportedly brandished a handgun and ordered the victim into his vehicle. The suspect then drove the vehicle and parked in the area south of the city of St. Mary’s.