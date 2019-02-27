Great Bend Post

Police arrest suspect for fatal shooting in Kan. health club parking lot

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made an arrest.

Mora -photo Sedgwick Co.

Just after 8:30p.m. February 6, police were dispatched to a shooting call at the Genesis Health Club parking lot in the 3700 Block of East 13th Street North, according to officer Paul Cruz.

A citizen discovered an injured victim and provided aid until EMS arrived. EMS pronounced the victim dead just before 9p.m., according to Cruz.

Investigators determined the victim identified as 22-year-old Lorenzo Wade of Wichita died from several gunshot wounds

Police on the scene of the shooting investigation -photo courtesy KWCH

On Tuesday night, police arrested 25-year-old Tanner Mora on a charge of first-degree , according to police captain Brent Allred.  Authorities are expected to interview others in connection with the shooting as they continue their investigation, according to Allred.