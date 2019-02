SEDGWICK COUNTY ā€“ Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who allegedly attacked a police officer.

Just before 2a.m. Wednesday police on patrol observed a vehicle parked at Pawnee Park in the 10,000 Block of West Pawnee, according to officer Charley Davidson. During their investigation, police contacted 33-year-old Austin Hinojos.

They determined he was wanted on multiple warrants and attempted to take him into custody. Hinojos was non-compliant and resisted arrest. One officer was injured during the arrest, according to Davidson. Hinojos was found to be in possession of several knives, drugs and metal knuckles.

Austin Hinojos, 33, on requested charges that include aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, battery of a law enforcement officer, illegal weapons violations, aggravated weapons violations, resist arrest, unlawful possession of meth, remain in park after hours and outstanding warrants.

Hinojos previous convictions that include DUI, driving while suspected and forgery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.