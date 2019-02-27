Kansas man sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday for the November 2017 murder of his girlfriend.

According to a statement from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office, 34-year-old Aaron Ray Suiter will spend the next 226 months in prison for the death of 25-year-old Bryena Mcqitty.

On a Sunday morning in November of 2017, police responded to an unknown call for EMS at a residence in the 800 block of north Litchfield in Wichita, according to Lt. Todd Ojile.

Upon arrival officers located Mcqitty, a resident of the home who was unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators did find trauma on the victim, according to Ojile.

Investigators interviewed the Mcquitty’s boyfriend identified as Aaron Suiter and her roommate.

The investigation revealed the Mcqitty and Suiter had come home early Sunday and had a loud, verbal argument, according to Ojile. “At some point during or just after the argument the woman was struck and killed.”

