Kan. suspect who punched store clerk during robbery formally charged

RENO COUNTY—Two suspects arrested for a February 18, robbery at a Kansas convenience store have been formally charged.

Emerson Noble, 19, and Elaina Matos, 27, have been charged with aggravated robbery. Noble is also charged with interference with law enforcement.

They are accused of robbing the Kwik Shop at 17th and Lorraine in Hutchinson. Noble allegedly entered the store and requested to purchase an item from behind the counter. Once the clerk opened up the register, the suspect punched her one time in the face and grabbed some money from the register.

Police believe he conspired with Matos, who drove him to the Kwik Shop and dropped him off with the intent to commit robbery.

Both will be back in court on March 20.