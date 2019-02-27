Great Bend street closure for waterline repair

The City of Great Bend Administration and Public Works Departments would like the public to be aware of a street closure this week for the continued waterline project. The water main replacement will take place (weather permitting) on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hubbard & 2nd Street.

This street and intersection closure should happen quickly, typical construction hours are Monday through Friday 7am to 5pm. Every effort will be taken to restrict repairs to the hours of 8am to 5pm, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Traffic will be re-routed to Holland, 3rd & Heizer Streets.

Public Works Director Simon Wiley said, “We want to be sure things go smooth for the public.” The contractor for this project is APAC out of Hutchinson. Wiley also stated, “Thank you for your understanding, please let the Public Works Department know if you have special questions or concerns.”

The City of Great Bend appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact Scott Wilkey with APAC at 620-200-3393 with questions regarding this project.