Cop Shop (2/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/26)

Shots Fired

At 3:29 a.m. a report of shots fired was made at 501 E. 5th Street in Ellinwood.

Theft

At 10:34 a.m. a theft was reported at 614 W. US 56 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:27 p.m. an accident was reported at CR 370 and Avenue X, out of county.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/26)

Back Pain

At 1:38 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 20.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 2:49 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 10A.

Theft

At 3:43 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 2710 19th Street.

At 5:23 p.m. Marmie Chrysler, 1724 10th Street, reported separation of property.

Chest Pain

At 7:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Adams Street.