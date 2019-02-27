Busy hiring year for city of Great Bend

It has been a busy year for the Great Bend City Human Resources Department with a number of new employees hired to fill vacant positions. Human Resources Director Randy Keasling was hired over a year ago and tasked with streamlining the hiring process along with increasing the retention of current employees. Keasling says there have been many new hires in the past year, especially in the Police and Fire Departments.

Randy Keasling Audio

At the end of 2017, the Great Bend City Council authorized a compensation study that was done to review the city’s pay structure and benefits to bring the city more in line with communities the size of Great Bend.

Randy Keasling Audio

The study also resulted in changes to vacation policy which allowed employes to earn additional vacation days after working for the city for fewer years.

Arthur Gallagher and Associated, a firm from Kansas City, was hire for $31,725 to conduct the study that compared the pay structure and benefits of Great Bend with 19 other communities of comparable size.