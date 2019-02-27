BCYP Casino Night is March 16

Great Bend, KS – Members of the Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) group are invited to the 6th Annual Casino Night on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the Expo I building (2 miles West of Great Bend). The event begins at 6 pm. Suggested attire for the evening is “snappy casual!”

Casino Night is sponsored by Cornerstone Automotive, LLC and Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chtd.

Following a delicious dinner and program, attendees will be invited to enjoy exciting casino games, networking, and prize drawings at the end of the night. Only 200 tickets will be sold, so reserve yours early by visiting the Barton County Young Professionals (@BartonYP) Facebook page! Tickets are $25 per person for general admission dinner tickets, or companies can reserve corporate sponsored tables with program recognition for $300 (table of eight). Corporate tables will receive VIP treatment and extra perks!

For more information, visit www.BartonYP.com or find @BartonYP on Facebook.

Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) exists to provide leadership, networking & volunteer opportunities. BCYP is a free membership organization for anyone 21-40ish who lives or works in the Barton County area. Over 750 individuals currently participate in BCYP membership. To learn more about the benefits of membership or to see an event schedule, visit www.BartonYP.com or call the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development at 620-792-2401.