Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 16.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.